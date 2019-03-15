Media player
On patrol with Afghan Special Forces, without US support
For the first time western media have been granted access to join an Afghan Special Forces patrol without US military support.
The country relies heavily on US assistance to keep Taliban enemy forces at bay.
The BBC's Defence Correspondent Jonathan Beale reports.
15 Mar 2019
