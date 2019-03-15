'I don't want to go back to Syria'

Media player
Syria conflict: 'I don't want to go back to there'
Over the past eight years, the conflict in Syria has led to more people having to flee their homes than in any other crisis of our time.
For the past few years, we have been visiting Rouaa, who is the same age as the Syrian conflict.
The eight-year-old used to dream about leaving Lebanon and returning home, but the "shelling and war" there has changed her mind.
Caroline Hawley went back to meet her.
Producer: Cara Swift
Camera and editing: David McIlveen
15 Mar 2019
