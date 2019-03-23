Algeria's youth find voice in protest

Video

It’s been a month since Algerians first took to the streets to protest against the plans of ailing leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika to run for a fifth presidential term.

The demonstrations pushed Mr Bouteflika to drop his bid, but he remains in office and the protesters are calling for him to resign immediately.

The demonstrations have been led by Algeria’s younger generations, many of whom have only known Mr Bouteflika as president.

The BBC talked to a young Algerian to find out why she and others like her are protesting.