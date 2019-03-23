Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Algeria's youth find voice in protest
It’s been a month since Algerians first took to the streets to protest against the plans of ailing leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika to run for a fifth presidential term.
The demonstrations pushed Mr Bouteflika to drop his bid, but he remains in office and the protesters are calling for him to resign immediately.
The demonstrations have been led by Algeria’s younger generations, many of whom have only known Mr Bouteflika as president.
The BBC talked to a young Algerian to find out why she and others like her are protesting.
-
23 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window