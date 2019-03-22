The ancient city where people escape war
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Yemen's ancient city where people escape civil war

It’s been four years since an Arab military coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, intervened in Yemen’s civil war.

Tens of thousands have been killed, but in amongst the conflict there is one place that’s prospering – the city of Marib.

How is that possible? The BBC’s Paul Adams went to find out.

Producer: Maria Byrne; Camera: Moose Campbell; Editing: Olivia Lace-Evans

  • 22 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Here's what you need to know about Yemen