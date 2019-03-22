The ancient city where people escape war

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Yemen's ancient city where people escape civil war
It’s been four years since an Arab military coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, intervened in Yemen’s civil war.
Tens of thousands have been killed, but in amongst the conflict there is one place that’s prospering – the city of Marib.
How is that possible? The BBC’s Paul Adams went to find out.
Producer: Maria Byrne; Camera: Moose Campbell; Editing: Olivia Lace-Evans
-
22 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-47659340/yemen-s-ancient-city-where-people-escape-civil-warRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window