Syrian Democratic Forces celebrate IS end
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Syrian Democratic Forces celebrate end of IS in Baghuz

Kurdish-led forces celebrate the end of the Islamic State group's nearly five-year-long "caliphate" after defeating the last jihadists holed up in eastern Syria.

The Syrian Democratic Forces said they had taken full control of Baghuz, a small village on the Euphrates.

  • 23 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Witnessing the Islamic State exodus