Why this is unlikely to be the end of Islamic State
The Islamic State group has lost its last stronghold in Iraq and Syria after its defeat in the town of Baghuz.
Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have driven IS fighters out, marking the end of a five-year battle.
But BBC Arabic special correspondent Feras Kilani explains that this is unlikely to be the end of the group.
23 Mar 2019
