Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Israeli jets strike Gaza targets
Israel has launched air strikes on sites in Gaza after a rocket fired from there hit a home north of Tel Aviv.
The Israel Defense Forces said one of their targets was a secret military intelligence headquarters belonging to Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that runs Gaza.
The bombing raids came hours after seven people, including three children, were injured in the rocket attack.
No Palestinian militant group has said it fired the rocket, although Israel has said it blames Hamas.
Read more: Israel strikes Hamas targets in Gaza after rocket hits house
-
25 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window