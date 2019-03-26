What next for IS families?
Islamic State group: What next for the families?

Kurdish authorities say they're struggling to cope with the thousands of captured IS men and women and are calling for an international court to be set up to try them.

Kurdish-led forces took the last piece of territory in Syria occupied by the Islamic State group, bringing to a formal end the self-proclaimed 'caliphate' announced back in 2014.

Correspondent Aleem Maqbool has been given rare access to one of the camps, Roj in northern Syria, where many of the captured families are being held.

Syria's Kurds call for international tribunal

