Dubai hotel for sick and injured turtles

One of Dubai's luxury hotels has turtles among its guests. The Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project (DTRP) is based at the seven-star Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai.

The rehabilitation project was launched in 2004 and since then has helped return nearly 1,600 sick or injured turtles back to the ocean.

The BBC Travel Show's Ade Adepitan finds out more.

  • 02 Apr 2019
