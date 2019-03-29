Gaza's disability crisis

Video

30 March marks a year since Palestinians began protesting at Palestine's border fence with Israel.

As the anniversary looms, tensions and military activity on the border have been ratcheting up.

In the last year, 7,000 Palestinians have been shot by the Israeli military, and over 190 killed. Last summer, an Israeli soldier was shot dead by a Palestinian gunman.

This clinic treats Palestinians who've suffered life-changing injuries in the fighting.