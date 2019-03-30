Tense scenes at Gaza-Israel border fence

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gaza protests: Tense scenes at border fence with Israel
Thousands of Palestinians are marking a year since protests on the border fence with Israel began.
At least 189 Palestinians - and one Israeli soldier - were killed between March and December 2018, the UN says.
-
30 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-47759608/gaza-protests-tense-scenes-at-border-fence-with-israelRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window