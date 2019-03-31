British IS fighters emerge after defeat

Video

The end of the Islamic State group’s so-called caliphate was announced less than a week ago – and now, the first British fighters who stayed until the very end are resurfacing.

The BBC's Quentin Sommerville spoke to a former police cadet from west London, Hamza Parvez, who spent five years with the extremists.

He once marched for the Queen, and is now in Kurdish custody in Syria.

He’s one of a growing number of men who have emerged after joining IS – most have been stripped of their British citizenship.