Video
Homes and people swept away in Iran floods
Rescue operations are under way across Iran as the death toll from severe flooding has reached more than 60.
There are new warnings that dams in some areas could overflow, causing more devastation.
Tens of thousands of people have been displaced, and many are in urgent need of food, water, tents and blankets. The BBC spoke to people inside Iran about the situation.
05 Apr 2019
