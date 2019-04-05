Iran floods leave path of destruction
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Homes and people swept away in Iran floods

Rescue operations are under way across Iran as the death toll from severe flooding has reached more than 60.

There are new warnings that dams in some areas could overflow, causing more devastation.

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced, and many are in urgent need of food, water, tents and blankets. The BBC spoke to people inside Iran about the situation.

  • 05 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Fatal floods in Iran after heavy rains