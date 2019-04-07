Media player
'We were taught the stones shouldn't be too big'
Brunei is introducing strict new anti-LGBT laws, with some offences punishable by stoning to death - a move which has sparked international condemnation.
Two Bruneians, who have left the country, share their experiences of what it's like growing up as an LGBT person in Brunei.
07 Apr 2019
