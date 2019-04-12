IS children: ‘These children's lives are at risk'
The inhabitants of the al-Hol internment camp in Syria are the families of IS, children affected by snipers and malnutrition, and their mothers, some of whom are still defiant in the face of IS defeat.

The BBC's Middle East Correspondent Quentin Sommerville explored camp conditions and why the threat of IS may not be over.

