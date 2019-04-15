Scientists unveil '3D-printed heart'
Israeli scientists say they have created the world’s first 3D-printed heart using human tissue.

Professor Tal Dvir, who led the project, says the organ was made with a patient’s own cells, describing it as a "major medical breakthrough".

