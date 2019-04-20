People flee Kabul ministry attack

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kabul attack: Crowds flee Afghan ministry assault
A deadly attack at the Afghan ministry of information rocked the country's capital on Saturday.
An explosion was heard at 11:40 local time (07:10 GMT) and sporadic gunfire continued for over six hours before officials declared the incident over.
Hundreds of people were evacuated from the area surrounding the ministry.
-
20 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-47999376/kabul-attack-crowds-flee-afghan-ministry-assaultRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window