'Art released me from my prison cell'
Artist Yassin Mohammed spent almost four years in Egyptian jails after taking part in political protests.
As a way of coping with prison life, he developed his painting and drawing skills inside, documenting what he saw.
Now released, he is an internationally-exhibited professional painter whose sketches and paintings offer a rare glimpse inside Egypt’s prisons.
06 May 2019
