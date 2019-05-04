Israel and Gaza: Violence escalates

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Israel launches air strikes after dozens of rockets fired from Gaza
Militants in Gaza fire a barrage of ninety missiles, the Israeli military says.
-
04 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-48161347/israel-launches-air-strikes-after-dozens-of-rockets-fired-from-gazaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window