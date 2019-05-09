Young girl 'only one left' after air strike
Video

Syria war: Toddler 'only one left' after air strike

Dozens of people have reportedly been killed after government and Russian air strikes were stepped up in north-western Syria.

Two-year-old Khadija al-Hamdan was pulled out of the rubble in Idlib after one such assault. She was the only member of her immediate family to survive.

Idlib, northern Hama and western Aleppo make up the last opposition stronghold in Syria after eight years of civil war.

Government and Russian forces say they have been attacking jihadist positions in response to repeated truce violations.

The UN has called for an urgent de-escalation of the conflict, calling for a truce.

