'If we stay a secret, there will be a genocide'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The secretive Kaka'i of Iraq are finally speaking out

The Kaka'i are a secretive religious minority in Iraq who usually avoid the cameras.

They have been persecuted by extremists in the region who consider them to be infidels, such as ISIS and al-Qaeda.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 17 May 2019
Go to next video: Surviving in Yemen's city of snipers