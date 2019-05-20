Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I hear the bombs and I need to jam'
Death metal band lead singer Jake Shuker says living in Syria means the sounds of war infiltrate his music.
His band, Maysaloon, are part of an underground metal scene in Damascus.
Shuker told BBC Minute the sounds of bombs and bullets made him "need to jam", and that when he played he realised he was using those sounds in an "artistic way".
Producer: James Fitzgerald
Video journalist: Mark Sedgwick
-
20 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window