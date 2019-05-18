Clashes at ultra-orthodox Eurovision protest
Ultra-orthodox Jews in Israel have held protests against the scheduling of the Eurovision Song Contest on the Jewish Sabbath.

There were angry scenes in central Jerusalem as demonstrators clashed with police.

At one point, a small number of women held a counter protest, showing their bras.

The BBC's Middle East Correspondent Tom Bateman reports from the protests.

