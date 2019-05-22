Taken by their dads
The mothers fighting to get their children back from Lebanon

Shelley, Jolly and Rachelle have all had their children taken to Lebanon by their former partners without their permission.

They call themselves the 'Warrior Moms' and are fighting to get them back.

The BBC's Eloise Alanna travelled from Lebanon where she is based to meet them in Canada and the United States.

