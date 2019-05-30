Saudi Arabia 'does not want war with Iran'

Video

Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel al-Jubeir, has told the BBC that his country does not want war with Iran, but will not tolerate what it considers hostile Iranian activity in the Middle East.

The Saudi king is hosting two emergency summits of Gulf and Arab leaders in the holy city of Mecca to discuss growing tensions.

Iran has denied that it was behind recent attacks on oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, oil pumping stations in Saudi Arabia, and the Green Zone in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.