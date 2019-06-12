Activist Iyad el-Baghdadi on 'CIA warning'

Video

Six months after the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, three of Khashoggi's associates received warnings that their lives could be in danger - one of them was human rights activist Iyad el-Baghdadi, who lives in political asylum in Oslo.

The Palestinian author and blogger is outspoken on social media, often criticising leaders in the Middle East. This includes Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur that the Norwegian intelligence services had told him he was a target and he thought it significant the information had come from the CIA.

He said: "The CIA passing a tip to the Norwegians about someone who is neither American and doesn't live in the United States seemed to me to indicate a certain level of risk."

The CIA, Norwegian and Saudi authorities have not commented on the case.

