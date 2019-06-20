Media player
Close up to stricken oil tanker with the US Navy
The US military says one of the oil tankers attacked in the Gulf of Oman last week was damaged by a mine resembling those used by the Iranian security forces.
The attack was the second such incident in the strategic shipping lane in a month.
Tehran has denied any involvement.
The BBC was one of a small number of media outlets taken out by US Navy off coast of the United Arab Emirates to see the stricken ship.
20 Jun 2019
