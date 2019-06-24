The online magazine blocked in Jordan

Video

A new survey for BBC News Arabic by the Arab Barometer research network suggests only 7% of people say they accept gay relationships in Jordan.

While Sharia law forbids homosexuality in the country, same-sex relationships are not criminalised.

Khaled Abdel-Hadi runs an online magazine from Jordan that aims to break down the taboos around gender, and sexuality in Jordan, but it's blocked there.

Film-maker Ramzy Haddad and author Shereen El Feki spoke to Khaled about how he hopes to create change both online and in real life.