Jared Kushner unveils US Middle East peace plans

Middle East peace plan: Jared Kusner unveils US proposals
US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has unveiled the first section of the US Middle East peace plan.
Focusing on economics, it envisages more than half of a $50bn (£39bn) fund being spent in the Palestinian territories over 10 years.
The plan will be presented at a conference in Bahrain next week, but the Palestinian Authority has said it will boycott the event, having refused to engage with Mr Trump since the US recognised Jerusalem in 2017.
22 Jun 2019
