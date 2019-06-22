Jared Kushner unveils US Middle East peace plans

Video

US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has unveiled the first section of the US Middle East peace plan.

Focusing on economics, it envisages more than half of a $50bn (£39bn) fund being spent in the Palestinian territories over 10 years.

The plan will be presented at a conference in Bahrain next week, but the Palestinian Authority has said it will boycott the event, having refused to engage with Mr Trump since the US recognised Jerusalem in 2017.