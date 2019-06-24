Trump: Iran sanctions 'strong and proportionate'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump on Iran sanctions: 'Assets of Ayatollah Khamenei will not be spared'
The US president has signed an executive order imposing fresh sanctions on Iran, including on the supreme leader's office.
He said the US will increase pressure on Tehran "until the regime abandons its dangerous activities"
Speaking at the White House, President Trump said it was important that the Ayatollah Khamenei was included in any sanctions.
Mr Trump said the move was a "strong and proportionate response" to "Iran's increasingly provocative actions".
-
24 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-48751418/trump-on-iran-sanctions-assets-of-ayatollah-khamenei-will-not-be-sparedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window