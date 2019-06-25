Kushner unveils 'opportunity of century' plan

Media player
Kushner urges Palestinians to embrace 'opportunity of century'
White House adviser Jared Kushner has set out an economic plan that he says offers the Palestinians a "more prosperous future" if they agree a peace deal with Israel.
Speaking in Bahrain, Mr Kushner described the proposals, which envisage $50bn (£39bn) being invested in the region over 10 years, as "the opportunity of the century".
25 Jun 2019
