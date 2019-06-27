Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Hero' 17-year-old catches falling toddler
Algerian Feuzi Zabaat, 17, was called a hero for catching a two-year-old mid-air.
Syrian toddler Doha Muhammed stumbled out of an open second floor window while her mother was cooking.
Luckily, Mr Zabaat saw her from the street and was able to catch her without any injuries.
The incident took place in Istanbul, Turkey.
27 Jun 2019
