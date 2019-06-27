'Hero' 17-year-old catches falling toddler
Algerian Feuzi Zabaat, 17, was called a hero for catching a two-year-old mid-air.

Syrian toddler Doha Muhammed stumbled out of an open second floor window while her mother was cooking.

Luckily, Mr Zabaat saw her from the street and was able to catch her without any injuries.

The incident took place in Istanbul, Turkey.

