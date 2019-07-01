The death of a Tunisian poet

Video

Nidhal Gharibi took his life at the age of 32. His friends say his depression was exacerbated by Tunisia's political and economic situation.

A survey for BBC Arabic of the Middle East and North Africa suggests that four in 10 Tunisians are depressed.

Only Iraqis are more likely to report feeling depressed across the 10 countries, plus the Palestinian territories, that were surveyed by the Arab Barometer research network.

Suicide figures increased in Tunisia after 2011. Some link the rise to disillusionment following the high hopes raised by the Arab Spring uprisings around the region.

If you or someone you know is struggling with issues raised by this story, you can find support through BBC Action Line.