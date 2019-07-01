Syria ‘shoots down Israeli missiles’

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Syria war: Video shows ‘Israeli missiles being intercepted’
Footage released by Syria’s state-run Sana news agency appears to show missiles being intercepted in mid-air.
Israeli jets targeted military bases near the Syrian cities of Damascus and Homs, Sana reported.
-
01 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-48822157/syria-war-video-shows-israeli-missiles-being-interceptedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window