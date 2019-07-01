Cyprus hit by 'errant missile fired from Syria'
A missile, believed to be a Russian-made S-200 fired from Syria, has landed in a wooded area north of Nicosia, officials in Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus say. No injuries were reported.

If confirmed, it would be the first time a missile from Syria has landed in Cyprus since the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

It was reportedly fired at Israeli aircraft that carried out strikes on targets in Syria overnight.

