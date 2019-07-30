Syria's crowdfunded hospital
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Crowdfunded hospital brings hope in Syria

When a children's hospital was bombed, a British-Syrian doctor in London wanted to build a new one. Two years on, she visited it for the first time.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 30 Jul 2019