The website helping ex-Muslims flee the Gulf

Video

Taleb Al-Abdulmohsen lives in Germany now – but there was once a time where he lived and worked in Saudi Arabia, and was incapable of safely expressing his atheism. Renouncing Islam – known as apostasy – is punishable by death under sharia law.

After successfully seeking asylum in Germany, he decided to set up the website wearesaudis.net to create an information resource for others to do the same.

It’s now a go-to resource for people all over the Arab region – but why are most of the people that approach Taleb for help women?

We spoke to an Emirati woman - we're calling her Dina as she didn't want to give her real name - about how she used Taleb’s site and the ex-Muslim online network to escape.

Producer: Sophia Smith Galer