Teaching Palestinians to talk about sex
Safa Tamish teaches Palestinians to talk about sex, a topic often seen as taboo in the Arab world.
She encourages workshop participants to speak frankly, for example not shying away from using proper names for body parts in Arabic.
A survey for BBC Arabic across the Middle East and North Africa has looked at attitudes on issues ranging from religion to homosexuality and migration.
Of 25,000 people interviewed by Arab Barometer, 44% said they had the right to freedom of expression, down from 64% in 2013.
09 Jul 2019
