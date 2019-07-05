Babylon becomes World Heritage Site

Media player
Ancient city of Babylon becomes Unesco World Heritage Site
The 4,000-year-old ancient city of Babylon in Iraq has been designated a World Heritage Site by Unesco. The Iraqi government has been lobbying for this recognition for more than 35 years.
05 Jul 2019
