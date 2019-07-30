Exploring Dubai's Miracle Garden

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dubai's Miracle Garden: The Chelsea Flower Show on steroids?
The Dubai Miracle Garden covers 72,000 sq metres (775,000 sq ft) and features over 50 million flowers and 250 million plants.
The Travel Show's Ade Adepitan takes a tour, meets its creator and goes behind the scenes at night when 200 gardeners work through the small hours to keep the flowers and plants at their best.
The Travel Show can be seen on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel.
-
30 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-48927702/dubai-s-miracle-garden-the-chelsea-flower-show-on-steroidsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window