'We can be men who are women'

A group of men in Morocco have been exploring their femininity at night, paying tribute to the country’s female folk singers.

They are challenging gender stereotypes through music and dance, with Kabareh Cheikhat.

It comes as a survey carried out by the Arab Barometer for BBC News Arabic indicates that 65% of young Moroccan men believe it is important or very important to conform to media ideals of the male body.

This has an impact on how men feel they should behave, and ideas about masculinity also impact how children are brought up.