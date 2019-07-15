Accident in Gulf could lead to war - Iran's Zarif
Iran crisis: Accident in Gulf could lead to war, says Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has told the BBC that an accident in the Gulf could lead to conflict.

Tensions between Iran and the US remain high, while relations between Tehran and the UK have become increasingly strained in recent weeks after the UK seized an Iranian oil tanker.

The vessel was suspected of taking oil to Syria in breach of sanctions, but Iran denies this.

