Video
Iran airs footage which it claims disproves US downed its drone
Iranian state TV has broadcast footage which Iran claims disproves President Donald Trump's assertion that the US Navy destroyed an Iranian drone.
The footage purports to show US warships in the Gulf being filmed after the drone was said to have been downed.
In response, a US official claimed it had "very clear evidence" that it took down a drone despite Tehran's denial.
19 Jul 2019
