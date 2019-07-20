The moment Iranian forces board British tanker
Stena Impero: The moment Iranian forces boarded British tanker

Footage released by Iran's Revolutionary Guard-affiliated Fars news agency allegedly shows the moment Iranian forces seized a British-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

It comes after Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt warned Iran may be choosing a "dangerous path" of "illegal and destabilising" behaviour.

