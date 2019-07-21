Iran-UK radio exchanges as ship seized

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Radio exchanges reveal Iran-UK confrontation as ship seized
A recording of radio exchanges between a British warship and an Iranian armed forces vessel has been released, revealing the moments before a British-flagged oil tanker was seized in the Gulf.
In the audio the Iranian vessel can he heard instructing the tanker, the Stena Impero, to change direction. The Iranian vessel then tells the Royal Navy frigate that its intention is to inspect the Stena Impero, for "security reasons".
-
21 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-49061737/radio-exchanges-reveal-iran-uk-confrontation-as-ship-seizedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window