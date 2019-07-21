Iran-UK radio exchanges as ship seized
Video

A recording of radio exchanges between a British warship and an Iranian armed forces vessel has been released, revealing the moments before a British-flagged oil tanker was seized in the Gulf.

In the audio the Iranian vessel can he heard instructing the tanker, the Stena Impero, to change direction. The Iranian vessel then tells the Royal Navy frigate that its intention is to inspect the Stena Impero, for "security reasons".

  • 21 Jul 2019
