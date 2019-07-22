Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Israel demolishes 'illegal' Palestinian homes
Palestinians have argued the demolitions are an attempt by Israel to grab land in the occupied West Bank.
Israel says the homes had been put up within a no-build zone next to its West Bank barrier.
-
22 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window