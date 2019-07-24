A tale of two tankers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Iran crisis: A tale of two tankers

When Iran seized a British-flagged tanker last week, it might have felt like a surprise move. But it wasn't.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 24 Jul 2019