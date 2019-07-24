From rival fighters to side by side bikers

Video

Marwan and Elie fought for rival militias in Lebanon's civil war, which divided Beirut into two isolated districts - east and west.

However, their common passion for motorcycles unified them and they have become close friends and side-by-side riders.

They have been joined by many other ex-fighters, who now organise trips and ride together through Lebanon.

Produced for BBC Arabic Extra

Video journalist: Mohamad Chreyteh