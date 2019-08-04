The IS brides living in Syria's camps

Video

The Kurdish authorities are pleading with Western governments for support in dealing with foreign Islamic State fighters, their wives and children.

After fighting the Islamic State group for five years, the Kurds are now having to manage prisons and camps full of radical IS supporters.

Amongst them are thousands of women who fled their birth countries to become IS brides, and around 8,000 children.

Conditions in the camps are harsh and the atmosphere is tense. Stacey Dooley has been to northern Syria to visit some of them.

Available to UK users only.

Watch Panorama: Stacey Meets the IS Brides on Monday 5 August at 8:30pm on BBC One and on the iPlayer afterwards.