The IS brides in Syria's camps
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The IS brides in Syria's camps

Thousands of women fled the countries of their birth to become IS brides. Stacey Dooley has been to Syria to visit some of them in camps.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 05 Aug 2019